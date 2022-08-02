Azerbaijan fires soldiers for publishing video from positions

The Azerbaijany army has fired soldiers for their negligent attitude to the service.
The defense ministry has issued a statement that servicemen of the extended active military service of the Azerbaijani army - junior sergeant Sanan Farajov and soldier Yusif Bayramli were dismissed from the army for sharing photos and videos on their personal accounts on social networks.
"The department stated that both soldiers were expelled from the ranks of the Azerbaijani army for their negligent attitude to the service," Azerbaijani media reported.