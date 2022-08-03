News
Statement: Current policy of authorities may be destructive for Armenia's economy
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The current policy of the authorities may prove to be destructive for Armenia's economy, four NGOs told NEWS.am.

It also noted:

"The sharp decline in the dollar exchange rate since April this year has created insurmountable problems for many exporters. Most of the companies have incurred heavy losses in previous months, due to which some of them are on the verge of collapse. We demand that urgent measures be taken in the direction of compensating companies for their losses and ensuring their viability. The compensation toolkit to be implemented should cover losses incurred by companies since April 2022. We express our willingness to participate in the development and implementation of the necessary solutions. Starting today, the business associations will form a coalition to organize discussions on important topics. The next meeting of the coalition is scheduled for August 9".
