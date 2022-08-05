News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 05
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
405.95
EUR
413.66
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
EU embargo on purchase of Russian coal will come into force on August 10
EU embargo on purchase of Russian coal will come into force on August 10
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

The EU embargo on the purchase of Russian coal will come into force on Wednesday, as planned, despite the energy crisis, and all EU countries should comply with it, despite the energy crisis. This was stated by the official representative of the European Commission (EC) Eric Mamer at a briefing in Brussels, as TASS reports.

He stressed that the European Commission itself allows the wide use of coal in the EU exceptionally, despite the plans of the European Union's Green Transition. "An import ban on all forms of Russian coal was agreed in April by the EU as part of the fifth package of restrictive sanctions against Russia. The 10th of August is the end of the period for the import of Russian coal and no further exemption will apply. <…> We have no doubt that the member states will implement this decision," he said, responding to a question about Russian coal deliveries to the EU in the context of the community energy crisis.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine paradoxically is going to help us speed up our move away from fossil fuels in general and from Russian fossil fuels in particular," the spokesman said, adding that "it can be legitimate for short transitory periods of time to use coal if no other options are available."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin calls on Europe to thank Turkey for gas transit from Russia
European partners should be grateful to Turkey for uninterrupted gas transit from Russia...
 Erdogan urges not to postpone work on Akkuyu NPP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said...
 Putin calls Turkish Stream one of most important gas arteries to Europe
The Turkish Stream is currently one of the most important arteries of gas supplies...
 Natural gas shortage in Germany could lead to supply chain collapse
The German chemical industry is left with little room to save gas due to supply uncertainty from Russia...
 European gas storage facilities on track to meet target, but at a cost of billions
European governments have been concerned that Russia's cuts in gas pipeline supplies...
 Spain announces new energy saving measures
Under the decree, which takes effect in seven days and applies to public buildings...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos