Media: Armenian authorities agree to hand over Lachin ahead of schedule
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian authorities at the talks agreed to Azerbaijan's demands for a new route bypassing Lachin and for the surrender of Lachin, Aghavno and Sus villages ahead of schedule, the CivilNet portal writes.

"According to the statement of November 9, 2020, "in the next three years a plan will be defined for the construction of a new route through the Lachin corridor, providing communication between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, with the subsequent redeployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to protect this route." In other words, it was not a question of building a new road within three years, but only of choosing a new route.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the August 4 government meeting that currently there is no plan for the road construction approved by Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the Armenian side did not agree to any plan for the new road.

Despite these statements, Armenia has started the reconstruction of the road from Tegh village to Kornidzor, which, according to him, will probably connect to the new route of the Lachin corridor.

A number of questions arise. Was there any agreement on the delivery of Birdzor ahead of schedule? If not, then on the basis of what agreements did Azerbaijan build the road not only in its controlled part, but also in Armenian territory, in the area of the villages of Hin Shen and Mets Shen in the Shushi region? Why did Azerbaijan demand Lachin immediately after the construction of the road? Why did the Armenian side immediately agree to Azerbaijan's demand? If there was no agreement, why did the Armenian authorities agree to Azerbaijan's demand?

During this time, Armenia has done nothing for the construction of its section of the road. This adds to the uncertainty among the people of Karabakh. Most importantly, the government of Nikol Pashinyan, without taking practical steps to fulfill a notorious promise (whether verbal or written), has provoked a new escalation on the border," the portal writes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
