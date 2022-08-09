China announces new military exercises around Taiwan

The People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) on Tuesday, announced a rapid military exercise around Taiwan, the South China Morning Post reports.
The Chinese Navy and Air Force will continue joint combat training in the island's waters and airspace following a four-day exercise held earlier. The Chinese command described the purpose of the event as preparation for joint defense and joint blockade operations in Taiwan. The timing of the exercise has not yet been announced.
What is known is that the Beijing Maritime Security Administration has issued a navigational warning. It limits entry into the eastern waters of Nansan Island in Zhangjiang in the South China Sea from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for three days beginning today, when firing drills will begin.
A day earlier, Taiwan's Armed Forces (AF) announced a military exercise with heavy artillery firing. According to the island's Central News Agency (CNA), the exercises will take place on Tuesday and Thursday near the Fenggang seaport in Pingtung County. The maneuvers will include firing of 155-millimeter howitzers and 120-millimeter mortars. In addition, the annual exercise, which will involve AH-64E Apache helicopters, will be held in Pingtung County on September 5.
The escalation of relations between China and Taiwan occurred against the backdrop of a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on August 2. Beijing considered the US politician's trip a violation of the principle of one China and an attack on the state sovereignty of the country.