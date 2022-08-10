Pelosi names purpose of her visit to Taiwan

The purpose of the visit of a US congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan was to confirm the status quo in the region. Pelosi said this on Wednesday while speaking to reporters along with other participants in the congressional tour of Asia.

The purpose of our visit to Taiwan was to reaffirm a strong relationship built on the status quo that we maintain, Pelosi said.

There is no retreat from that status quo, but they will not allow China to isolate Taiwan, she noted.

Pelosi also noted that she views Taiwan as one of the freest democracies in the world.

For his part, Gregory Meeks, head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, also said that lawmakers in Taiwan were talking about congressional work on bills affecting the island. "The only one that wanted to change the status is Beijing," Meeks said.