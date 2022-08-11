News
ՀայEngРусTür
Scholz rejects calls of EU countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens
Scholz rejects calls of EU countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected calls by some EU countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens, noting that sanctions should not harm innocent people.

"This war is Putin’s war," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a news conference in Berlin, adding that EU sanctions should be directed against Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible for the war with Ukraine.  "We have adopted far-reacting, concrete sanctions against many Russian officials, oligarchs, and powerful groups in Russia, and we’ll certainly continue to take further steps," he said. "But if we now extend these measures to all, including those completely innocent people, then it would reduce the effectiveness of these sanctions," Scholz added.

That's why they support Ukraine with weapons. Russia must recognize that it needs to negotiate with Ukraine, and this should not lead to coercion to peace. These are the kinds of tasks that are being discussed now, the head of the German government added.
