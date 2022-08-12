News
Russia’s Putin discusses security issues
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council to discuss security issues, TASS reported.

"The agenda of our meeting includes ways to ensure security in the truest sense of the word; that is, on the military track. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will present a report," the Russian president said at the beginning of the meeting that took place via videoconference.

Russian Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov attended the meeting.
