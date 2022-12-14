Package of documents signed following trilateral talks between heads of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey

A package of documents was signed following trilateral talks between the heads of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey.
According to the press service of the president of Turkmenistan, the following documents were signed:
- Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan, the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on trade and economic cooperation;
- Framework program on cooperation in science, education and culture for 2023-2025;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the establishment of a joint Consultative Commission on Customs Cooperation;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the State Concern "Türkmengaz", the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey on further development of cooperation in the field of energy;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey on further development of cooperation in the field of transport.