Tatoyan outside embassy: Among those blocking Lachin corridor are members of Gray Wolves, organization banned in France

Today Azerbaijan carries out a policy of blockade of Artsakh and extermination of Karabakh Armenians, former Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said during a protest in front of the French Embassy in Armenia on Thursday.
"Today they changed tactics, brought some environmental activists, trying to show that they are allegedly engaged in the implementation of human rights. But France is one of those countries, which realizes the value of human rights. It should also be clearly stated that this Azerbaijani action has nothing to do with environmental activists.
These are people sent by the state, working for a state organization - former and active servicemen. People who are funded directly from Azerbaijan's budget. Among them are members of the Gray Wolves organization. I remember very well how during the 44-day war the French ambassador during a meeting with me said that Paris had banned the activities of the Grey Wolves in France as a terrorist organization. These are people who went hunting in France right after the war, trying to find Armenians to take revenge," Tatoyan said.
He said that Azerbaijan's brazen behavior is dictated by impunity, and this must be prevented.
Today there are protests near the embassies of the 5 permanent member states of the UN Security Council. Their goal is to achieve the international community's targeted condemnation of Azerbaijan's provocations and practical steps aimed at overcoming the humanitarian crisis faced by Artsakh.