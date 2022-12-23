News
Friday
December 23
News
Defense Ministry: No threat to lives of servicemen injured in car accident in Syunik province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The lives of two soldiers injured in a car accident in Syunik province are not in danger, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan told NEWS.am.

According to him, the servicemen were slightly injured.

A major car accident occurred in Syunik province on Thursday. An UAZ car registered on the balance of the Armenian Defense Ministry left the roadway in the territory of Noravan village, crashed into a stone and overturned on its side. As a result of the accident, two people with bodily injuries were taken to Sisian hospital.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
