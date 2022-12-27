News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Belarus defense ministry says it's open for dialogue with NATO
Belarus defense ministry says it's open for dialogue with NATO
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Belarus is open for dialogue with NATO,said Belarusian defense ministry official Dmitry Ryabikhin on the air of STV TV channel.

"They have unilaterally suspended (cooperation). But the Republic of Belarus is always open for a dialogue," he said.

Ryabikhin noted that "international military cooperation, let's call it "before February 24th" this year and "after" February 24th, has not changed in quantitative and qualitative terms... certain vectors of cooperation have changed.

He said that Belarus enhances cooperation with the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. "Given the fact that it has applied for membership in the organization. It has a military component. We find new effective cooperation activities within the frames of cooperation with these countries," the Belarusian Defense Ministry noted.

According to him, the Belarusian Defense Ministry is "always open for dialogue. "We invite everyone, without exception, to all the events of the military attachés and show it as it is," he stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Stoltenberg says Sweden and Finland will become NATO members by end of 2023
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström visited Ankara Dec. 21-22 to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu...
 NATO peacekeepers in Kosovo investigate shooting incident in tense northern region
NATO peacekeepers in Kosovo are investigating a shooting incident...
 Pink: NATO countries delivered ultimatum to Serbian president over Kosovo
Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti...
 Turkey urges NATO to stop Greece's provocations
Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar…
 Hungarian Defense Ministry: NATO's battlegroup in the country has reached readiness for deployment in September
Hungary's Defense Ministry says the North Atlantic Alliance…
 Turkish Defense Minister complains of 'unfair defense restrictions' by NATO allies
Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar complained of "unfair restrictions"...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos