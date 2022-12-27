Belarus defense ministry says it's open for dialogue with NATO

Belarus is open for dialogue with NATO,said Belarusian defense ministry official Dmitry Ryabikhin on the air of STV TV channel.
"They have unilaterally suspended (cooperation). But the Republic of Belarus is always open for a dialogue," he said.
Ryabikhin noted that "international military cooperation, let's call it "before February 24th" this year and "after" February 24th, has not changed in quantitative and qualitative terms... certain vectors of cooperation have changed.
He said that Belarus enhances cooperation with the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. "Given the fact that it has applied for membership in the organization. It has a military component. We find new effective cooperation activities within the frames of cooperation with these countries," the Belarusian Defense Ministry noted.
According to him, the Belarusian Defense Ministry is "always open for dialogue. "We invite everyone, without exception, to all the events of the military attachés and show it as it is," he stated.