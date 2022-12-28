Azerbaijan talks new format of talks with Armenia possible

Azerbaijan speaks about possibility of creating a new format of talks with Armenia, said the head of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev.
A Washington format of talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan can be created, he said, Azerbaijani media reported. According to him, it depends on several factors, including the situation on the Goris-Stepanakert road.
The negotiating format between Moscow and Brussels could be restored in the future. It is also possible to create a format proposed by Washington. But no other seems reasonable, he said, alluding to Baku's reluctance to negotiate in the OSCE Minsk Group format.