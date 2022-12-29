Armenian government exempts SOLARA from customs duty

The Armenian government on December 29th decided to exempt SOLARA company from customs duty in the frames of investment program in the sphere of priority.
The substantiation of the decision says that within the framework of the investment program, the company will purchase a line for production of anodized aluminum parts which will make it possible to produce aluminum profiles for the construction of solar photovoltaic stations. They are scheduled to open by mid-2023.
The program will be implemented in the city of Abovyan.
Investments in the amount of AMD 355.7 million have already been made, the territories, where all the activities will be organized, have been purchased. AMD 111mln has already been invested in the given territories, aimed at the recovery and reconstruction works.
In the framework of the program it is planned to invest AMD 4 billion.
The investment program envisages creation of 170-190 new workplaces with average monthly salary of AMD 650,000.