Explosion in Sisian city pantheon: There is a casualty
Explosion in Sisian city pantheon: There is a casualty
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

An accident occurred in the Syunik province of Armenia on January 1, Shamshyan.com reported.

Around 21:40 the policeman of criminal investigation department of Sisian police received operational information that there was an explosion in the city pantheon of Sisian.

It turned out that the information turned out to be accurate. One citizen was taken to Sisian Medical Center with injuries. The Syunik policemen and investigators determined that 36-year-old Grigor S. Grigor S. was brought to the hospital, and the man had accidentally detonated a grenade while he was on the grounds of the Sisian City Pantheon.
