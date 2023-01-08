Greece ready to begin expansion of fence along entire length of Turkish border

The Greek government is ready to start gradually expanding the fence along the entire length of the Evros border with Turkey, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said in an interview with Skai TV.
Greece has already built a 40-kilometer fence near the Evros River crossing on the border with Turkey to prevent illegal migrants from entering the country, and last August a decision was made to extend the fence along the entire border with Turkey.
According to Theodorikakos, the Ministry of Citizens' Protection and the Ministry of Defense have completed the study for the first immediate extension of the fence by another thirty-five kilometers and are currently awaiting approval from the Ministry of Finance.
Expanding the Evros fence by thirty-five kilometers would cost the state budget a hundred million euros.
The minister said in an interview that, according to official figures, more than 250,000 illegal migrants could not enter Greece through the Evros border in 2022.
In August, Greek authorities agreed to gradually expand the fence and instructed the relevant ministries and the National Defense General Staff to determine which sections of the fence should be built first.