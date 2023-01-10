Turkey says Armenia threatens peace in the region with its actions

Turkey said that ‘Armenia threatens peace in the region with its actions’, Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (Parliament) Mustafa Sentop said at a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Sahiba Gafarova on the sidelines of the 13th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Antalya, Anadolu reports.
He assured that Turkey has always supported and will continue to support the fair struggle of Azerbaijan.
Shentop said that Ankara expects from the Armenian side the fulfillment of the obligations assumed under the trilateral agreements of the Russian Federation-Azerbaijan-Armenia.