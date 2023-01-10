Newspaper: Several western countries’ ambassadors send ‘note of protest’ to Armenia ruling party

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper off Armenia writes: According to the information of Zhoghovurd daily, international organizations, several ambassadors of western countries have recently sent a "note of protest" to the [Armenian parliament’s] ruling "Civil Contract" [(CC)] faction because the latter, with the election of the [Yerevan] council of elders not yet held, regularly announce that the CC will win and the next mayor [of Yerevan] will be from them.
We tried to verify our information from Gevorg Papoyan, an MP of the CC faction, vice-chairman of the CC board, who said that he did not have such information; "I hear [about it] for the first time from you."
And another [CC] MP, the other vice-chairman of the [CC] party board, Vahagn Aleksanyan, in response to our question, said: "Naturally, if we nominated the candidate, we have confidence that he will win. But, to tell the truth, I don't recall that the representatives of the authorities have made such statements that we would receive a ‘note of protest’ for it."
Let's note that the ambassadors of the western countries started to express their displeasure mainly after the rigged elections of the CC [party] board. Distrust of the representatives of democratic countries towards electoral processes [in Armenia] started after the ruling party's frauds.