Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan appoints new ministers

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Wednesday signed a number of decrees, informed the Central Information Department of the Artsakh Republic President's Office.
Pursuant to the decrees, Srbuhi Arzumanyan was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Head of the Artsakh President’s Office and was appointed Minister of Justice of Artsakh.
Aram Sargsyan was appointed Minister of Urban Development of Artsakh.
David Babayan was dismissed from the post of interim Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh.
Sergey Ghazaryan was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh, formerly being dismissed from the position of permanent representative of Artsakh in Armenia.
Armen Mangasaryan was appointed Minister of Social Development and Migration of Artsakh.
On the same day, the President approved the Government's decision to dismiss Armen Mangasaryan from the position of Chairman of the Housing Affairs Committee of Artsakh.
And the responsibilities of the chairperson of the Housing Affairs Committee of Artsakh have been temporarily assigned to the Deputy Chairperson of the Committee, Inna Ishkhanyan.