Friday
January 13
Friday
January 13
US State Department spox does not comment on Armenia-Russia relations
US State Department spox does not comment on Armenia-Russia relations
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price refrained from commenting on Armenian-Russian relations at Thursday’s Department press briefing.

“Armenia has refused to host Russia-led military drills. Previously, also we heard Armenian officials were talking about how Russia is trying to lure them into Belarus-Russia coalition. Is it what your impression that Russia is trying to do in the South Caucasus? I’ve heard similar arguments in Azerbaijan as well,” a reporter asked and remarked.

“I would refer you to the Government of Armenia to speak to their position on this,” Price responded.
