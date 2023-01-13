US State Department spox does not comment on Armenia-Russia relations

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price refrained from commenting on Armenian-Russian relations at Thursday’s Department press briefing.
“Armenia has refused to host Russia-led military drills. Previously, also we heard Armenian officials were talking about how Russia is trying to lure them into Belarus-Russia coalition. Is it what your impression that Russia is trying to do in the South Caucasus? I’ve heard similar arguments in Azerbaijan as well,” a reporter asked and remarked.
“I would refer you to the Government of Armenia to speak to their position on this,” Price responded.