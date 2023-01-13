Permanent Representative of Armenia to UN Security Council noted importance of strong measures by UN

On January 12, the UN Security Council held a debate on Promoting and Strengthening the Rule of Law to Maintain International Peace and Security chaired by the Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs. The UN Secretary-General, the President of the International Court of Justice and representatives of over seven dozen UN member states made speeches, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

Armenian Permanent Representative to the UN Mher Margaryan drew the attention of the UN Security Council members and those present to the more than thirty days-long blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh, stressing that by blocking the Lachin corridor Azerbaijan pursues the goal of forcible deportation of Armenians.

The Armenian Ambassador noted the continuing violation of international law by the neighboring country, war crimes, illegal occupation of the territories by force and threat of force, stressing that the lack of accountability for the crimes committed against humanity generates new violence.

The importance of the UN taking decisive measures to prevent the dictatorial plans of Azerbaijan and the humanitarian disaster aimed at subjecting Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing was stressed.



