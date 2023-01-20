Aliyev: Armenia has not responded to Azerbaijan proposal to sign peace agreement

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev claimed that Armenia has not responded to Azerbaijan’s proposal to sign peace agreement.
Speaking at the Davos World Economic Forum’s panel session, entitled "Eurasian Middle Corridor: From a path to highway," Aliyev accused Armenia of "rejecting" the offer to start a tripartite format of Yerevan-Tbilisi-Baku cooperation.
“Commissioner Hahn hinted to the absence of Armenia here. He said there are two South Caucasian countries, but there are at least three. I know whom he meant. But why Armenia is not here [is] because our proposal with Georgia to start trilateral format of cooperation was rejected by Armenia,” Aliyev said.
“I highly value the efforts of my friend Irakli Garibashvili, who hosted a meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, and Georgian colleague joined. So, our suggestion was for leaders to meet in Georgia because Georgia always historically was a place where all the neighbors met. But Armenia is not ready for that, and this is one of the potential risks,” the Azerbaijani president added.
“If three Caucasian countries unite the efforts in energy transportation, security stability, border delimitation, the region will be much safer,” Aliyev noted.