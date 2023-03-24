News
Iran warns Azerbaijan: President Aliyev, don't disturb your relative peace!
Iran warns Azerbaijan: President Aliyev, don't disturb your relative peace!
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Alireza Monadi, a representative of Tabriz in the Islamic Consultative Council of Iran, stated that "[Azerbaijani president] Ilham Aliyev should not risk his relative peace." Monadi's respective statement is presented by EurAsia Daily, citing the Iranist.

Monadi noted: "We ask Aliyev not to put the life and relative peace of his people at risk with his actions in the conditions of the world economic crisis. Our border with Armenia is one of the country's assets, and we [i.e., Iran] hope that Aliyev will not make a wrong decision because we have friendly relations with Azerbaijan, and these actions can only weaken our relations."

The Iranian politician added: "The Islamic Republic [of Iran] will not allow cutting our border with Armenia. Armenia also wants to keep this border, so no one should interfere in this matter."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
