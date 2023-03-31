News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
March 31
USD
388.48
EUR
422.28
RUB
5.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
March 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.48
EUR
422.28
RUB
5.02
Show news feed
Armenian Assembly of America holds annual conference, Lachin corridor issue one of key topics
Armenian Assembly of America holds annual conference, Lachin corridor issue one of key topics
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, and Armenia's security challenges occupied a key place in this year's conferences of the Armenian Assembly of America at the US Congress, reported the VOA Armenian Service.

According to US Congresswoman Judy Chu, the importance of such events has increased in the context of recent developments.

Co-Chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, Congressman Frank Pallone also informed about new initiatives in the Congress.

Congressman Jim Costa is also sure that these conferences remind the Congress of its obligation to strengthen US-Armenia relations.

Congressman Seth Magaziner called the developments around the Lachin corridor a real humanitarian crisis. He called on all his colleagues to realize the importance of supporting the Armenian issues, especially in the conditions of the blockade of the Lachin corridor.

The US Congress members who spoke during the final event of the conference in US Congress assured that they will continue to act in defense of Armenian interests, and they strongly condemned Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin corridor.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US Assistant Secretary of Commerce to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey
Venkataraman will participate in bilateral meetings with senior government officials…
 Pashinyan: We can’t turn blind eye on what’s happening in Karabakh but remain committed to peace process with Azerbaijan
The Armenian PM delivered an address at the second Summit for Democracy being held at the initiative of US President Joe Biden in an online format…
 Ambassador to opposition MPs: US is ready to support Armenia's democratic trajectory
Kristina Kvien held a discussion with lawmakers from the opposition factions of Armenia…
 Mher Grigoryan: American businesses’ success in Armenia market is very important
The Armenian government remains committed to creating a business-friendly environment, Mher Grigoryan stated at the annual general meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia (AmCham)… 
 Kerobyan: American Chamber of Commerce, participating companies bring new standards to Armenia business (PHOTOS)
The economy minister addressed at the annual general assembly of the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia (AmCham)…
 Newspaper: ‘Guests’ expected in Armenia, Azerbaijan from West
In this case, it is about the South Caucasus region representatives of the US State Department…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos