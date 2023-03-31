Armenian Assembly of America holds annual conference, Lachin corridor issue one of key topics

The ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, and Armenia's security challenges occupied a key place in this year's conferences of the Armenian Assembly of America at the US Congress, reported the VOA Armenian Service.
According to US Congresswoman Judy Chu, the importance of such events has increased in the context of recent developments.
Co-Chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, Congressman Frank Pallone also informed about new initiatives in the Congress.
Congressman Jim Costa is also sure that these conferences remind the Congress of its obligation to strengthen US-Armenia relations.
Congressman Seth Magaziner called the developments around the Lachin corridor a real humanitarian crisis. He called on all his colleagues to realize the importance of supporting the Armenian issues, especially in the conditions of the blockade of the Lachin corridor.
The US Congress members who spoke during the final event of the conference in US Congress assured that they will continue to act in defense of Armenian interests, and they strongly condemned Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin corridor.