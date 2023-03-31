Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

Karabakh FM, France official discuss situation around Artsakh, future courses of action (PHOTOS)

Rosselkhoznadzor proposes to Armenia to stop dairy products’ supply to Russia

Ameriabank named the Best Bank in Armenia by Global Finance

Serob Bejanyan is appointed Armenia ambassador to Singapore

France official to Armenia PM: We understand very well how important Syunik is for Armenia territory integrity

Karabakh Security Council holds special extended meeting chaired by President

Pashinyan to Wauquiez: We should not deviate from Armenia development agenda for single moment

Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps advisor killed in Israel attack on Damascus

Putin approves Russia foreign policy new concept

Iran MFA spox calls on Azerbaijan to explain its anti-Iranian collaboration with Israel

Yury Shuvalov: CSTO ready to send mission to Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in interest of Armenia security

Large fire in Yerevan, Security Academy burning

Matter of nominating Armenia ombudsperson candidate to be discussed at parliament committee on April 4

Head of EU monitoring mission in Armenia: We can’t intervene, we only have binoculars and cameras

Armenia parliament opposition leader: Azerbaijanis will not withdraw their troops through negotiations

Situation in Karabakh remains tense, CSTO chief says

Wauquiez: I have seen Azerbaijan flags on Armenia hills

Armenia law enforcers take opposition MP Mher Sahakyan from legislature

Laurent Wauquiez: Why are there no sanctions against Azerbaijan president's regime?

Head of France’s Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region: Whoever attacks Armenia’s Syunik Province will be attacking my region

France region to arrange humanitarian convoy for Karabakh

Turkey parliament approves Finland accession to NATO

Armenian Assembly of America holds annual conference, Lachin corridor issue one of key topics

Newspaper: No snap election to be held in Yerevan

Russia MOD records another ceasefire violation in Karabakh

Baku's words are considered unconvincing in Tehran: What non-regional forces Iran FM talked about in Russia?

Azerbaijan army units fortifying near Tegh village of Armenia

Azerbaijan, not waiting for pre-arranged adjustments, starts positioning itself on Armenia border

Zakharova on Ritter's statement: EU not interested in building trust between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Armenia-Ukraine economic relations’ development is discussed (PHOTOS)

Russia MFA on Armenia’s possible joining Rome Statute: We assume that everything will be settled in allied manner

Iran national falls from 8 meters while doing construction work in Armenia

Armenia attends first staff talks on preparation of CSTO military exercises in 2023

Armenia-Karabakh alternative road to open Saturday, will be fully equipped by summer

Lavrov to visit Turkey on April 6-7, to discuss Karabakh issue

Armenia, Greece sign new military cooperation program

Measure condemning Lachin corridor blockade by Azerbaijan is submitted to California State Assembly (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan fires at Karabakh villager working in field

Bayramov briefs Herzog on work being done in occupied Armenian territories

US Assistant Secretary of Commerce to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey

New subscribers’ fee to connect to Armenia electricity grid to increase 2-3 times

Public Services Regulatory Commission chief: None of current communication operators is buyer of MTS Armenia

Azerbaijan military aviation conducting exercises

Iran army ground troops’ commander to Azerbaijan: Tehran will not allow changing Caucasus borders

Azerbaijanis fire at Karabakh civilians, agricultural work stopped

Armenia PM holds telephone conversation European Council President

Bitcoin price reaches record high

Armenia premier: We record more than 10% economic activity index for 2 months already

Pashinyan: Azerbaijan carries out obvious preparations to subject Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to genocide

Premier: There have been no changes in Armenian military positions

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan further exacerbates situation in Karabakh

2 army helicopters collide in US

Karabakh interior ministry: Azerbaijan army closed Goris-Stepanakert motorway between Aghavno, Tegh villages at night

Newspaper: Azerbaijan army advances about 1 kilometer in Karabakh-Armenia bypass road

Summit for Democracy Declaration does not reflect on Azerbaijan aggression against Armenia

Markus Ritter: EU Mission in Armenia is successful if Azerbaijan does not attack in spring

Russia MOD: Ceasefire violation recorded in Shushi region of Karabakh

5 detained in connection with fight involving public official at Yerevan music club

Armenia Food Safety Inspectorate to Rosselkhoznadzor: No food safety problem has been found

Iran FM: Tension in Caucasus can be settled within ‘3+3’ format

More than 50 police officers injured during Paris protests against France pension reforms

Armenia Security Council chief: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Karabakh, Lachin Corridor

Israel, Azerbaijan FMs agree to ‘act together against Iran’

Pashinyan: We can’t turn blind eye on what’s happening in Karabakh but remain committed to peace process with Azerbaijan

Tigran Khachatryan, Andrea Wiktorin discuss programs being implemented in Armenia with EU assistance

Russia MFA hopes issues with Armenia related to CSTO will be resolved constructively

Red Cross representatives last visit Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan in early March

Israel, Azerbaijan FMs hold talks in Jerusalem

Photo ‘traps’ of Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve ‘capture’ Neo the leopard again (PHOTOS)

Rosselkhoznadzor to study restriction of supply of dairy products from Armenia to Russia

Fight occurs in Yerevan music club, Military Police officers among injured

Russia to cancel international roaming with Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan by 2025?

Armenia parliament speaker in Germany: It is no longer safe for us in our region

Armenia parliament committee to debate on matter of nominating ombudsperson candidate

Newspaper: Constitutional Court decision to join Rome Statute becomes scourge for Armenia ruling force

Brueghel the Younger painting found behind door expected to sell for up to €800,000 at auction

Toyota gives US man new Highlander after hurricane destroys his old car

Karabakh’s Shushi region villages cut off from capital Stepanakert

Armenia deputy PM briefs Spain envoy on situation in Karabakh due to Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor

Oil, oil products’, natural and liquefied gas imports to Armenia increase

Armenia’s Pashinyan to attend 2nd Summit for Democracy organized by Biden

Armenia high-tech minister, US envoy discuss steps towards development of space technology, 5G network

Amnesty International: Disproportionate force used on demonstrations, freedom of expression curtailed in Armenia

Armenia ruling force nominates Anahit Manasyan for position of ombudsperson

Converse Bank's bonds have been listed on Armenian Stock Exchange

Mirzoyan: Azerbaijan actions do not contribute to Armenia efforts to establish lasting peace in region

Armenia parliament speaker: We expect practical steps through implementation of punitive measures against Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan president continues vulgar attitude towards France, calls OSCE Minsk Group ‘former’

Economist: Armenia exports to other EAEU countries increased about 10 times since establishment of this union

Ashot Tavadyan: EAEU has created additional opportunities for Armenia to receive preferential loans

Armenia Constitutional Court publicizes Rome Statute case decision text

Economist: Positive trends in Armenia can continue in case of balanced, targeted economic policy

Azerbaijan assistant coach tugs Karabakh flag, tries to hit an Armenian during Sweden vs. Azerbaijan football game

Manaseryan: Ruble devaluation may lead to reduction in goods’ exports from Armenia to Russia market

Artsakh MFA: Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement must be discussed in internationally established talks’ format

State Department: Washington worried about Azerbaijan army positions’ advancement in Karabakh

Azerbaijan army conducts tank exercises

14 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 11 others return

At least 20 killed in Saudi Arabia bus accident