Erdogan on US ambassador to Turkey: Our doors are closed to him

US Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake will no longer be able to visit Turkish officials, the doors are "closed" to him after meeting with Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of the united opposition in the May 14 elections, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced, Star reports.
The Turkish leader was surprised how the diplomat was "not ashamed" to participate in such events and then asked for a meeting with him.
"Our doors are closed to him; he will not be able to enter again. Why? Let him know his place," Erdogan said, adding that Flake should find out how an ambassador should work.
The presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey will be conducted on May 14. On March 30, the Supreme Election Council of Turkey presented the final list of four presidential candidates. And the election campaign officially started in the evening of the same day.
Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, however, are considered the main contenders.