Pashinyan discusses matters presented in international reports about Armenia, working group is set up

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation, during which the assessments of international organizations on Armenia published in relevant reports and issues related to the further improvement of the position of our country were discussed, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In particular, the problems published in the reports, the ongoing reforms and further actions by the government in various fields, including the fight against corruption, improvement of the business environment, human rights protection, digitalization process, disaster management, cyber security, science and other fields were addressed. It was noted that for the purpose of solving the existing problems, a working group consisting of representatives of the concerned departments was formed.
Prime Minister Pashinyan highlighted the continuous improvement of the image of our country in the international opinion-forming reports, emphasized the need for systematic work by the departments. The implementation of steps aimed at the continuous improvement of public communication was also particularly highlighted.