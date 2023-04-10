News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 11
USD
388.24
EUR
423.41
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.24
EUR
423.41
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
Aliyev: Work on peace treaty with Armenia not going very smoothly
Aliyev: Work on peace treaty with Armenia not going very smoothly
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The work on a peace treaty with Armenia is not going very smoothly. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced this in a briefing with reporters within the framework of his official visit to Kazakhstan, reports Sputnik, citing Interfax.

"I informed my colleague [Kazakh President Tokayev] about the current status of the negotiation process [with Armenia]. We [i.e., Azerbaijan] are committed to the normalization of relations and the end of the second Karabakh war. It was Azerbaijan that proposed to start the work towards a peace treaty, which in practice has already started, but it is not going as smoothly as we would like," said the leader of Azerbaijan.

Aliyev added that there is no alternative to this, and "relations between neighbors should be normal."

He noted that Azerbaijan is "looking to the future" and believes that there is a chance to reach a peace treaty that will turn the "page of long-standing enmity."

According to him, the aforesaid peace treaty should be signed in accordance with all the fundamental norms and principles of international law, and according to the UN charter—"on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
M.Margaryan writes letter to UN Secretary General:Azerbaijan must stop blaming Armenia for its own reprehensible actions
The Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations…
 The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh calls on the UN Security Council to ensure the fundamental rights of the republic
We are convinced that the best and most effective way to save the people of Artsakh from ethnic cleansing and genocide is to recognise their right to self-determination and establish it as the basis for the conflict settlement…
 Armenia representative to CoE: Azerbaijan continues to ignore all calls of international community
Ambassador Arman Khachatryan addressed at the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe…
 Armenia PM receives US co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group, they discuss humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Also, Nikol Pashinyan drew attention of Louis Bono to the sabotage attack carried out by Azerbaijani armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh on March 5…
 France FM: Azerbaijan must respect UN International Court of Justice decision
Lachine corridor should be opened, Catherine Colonna said…
 Armenia FM to Red Cross president: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Karabakh, Lachin corridor
Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Geneva, Switzerland on a working visit, met with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos