Aliyev: Work on peace treaty with Armenia not going very smoothly

The work on a peace treaty with Armenia is not going very smoothly. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced this in a briefing with reporters within the framework of his official visit to Kazakhstan, reports Sputnik, citing Interfax.

"I informed my colleague [Kazakh President Tokayev] about the current status of the negotiation process [with Armenia]. We [i.e., Azerbaijan] are committed to the normalization of relations and the end of the second Karabakh war. It was Azerbaijan that proposed to start the work towards a peace treaty, which in practice has already started, but it is not going as smoothly as we would like," said the leader of Azerbaijan.

Aliyev added that there is no alternative to this, and "relations between neighbors should be normal."

He noted that Azerbaijan is "looking to the future" and believes that there is a chance to reach a peace treaty that will turn the "page of long-standing enmity."

According to him, the aforesaid peace treaty should be signed in accordance with all the fundamental norms and principles of international law, and according to the UN charter—"on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders."