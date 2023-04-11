Azerbaijan’s provocation is another encroachment on the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia. MFA

The provocation carried out by Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces is another encroachment on the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia said in a statement issued late on Tuesday.

The ministry said that on April 11, around 4:00 p.m., in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, in the area of Tegh village of Syunik region, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani armed forces approached the servicemen of the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia under the pretext of clarification of positions on the border, provoked and opened fire with firearms and other weapons of different calibre in the direction of the servicemen and positions of the Armenian armed forces. The servicemen of the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia took retaliatory actions and defended the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, it added.

“These aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani side have been carried out despite the readiness to resolve the existing problems through constructive negotiations expressed by the Armenian side earlier.

The provocation carried out by Azerbaijan is another encroachment on the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia. This policy of Azerbaijan is not new, it is the continuation of the attacks carried out against the Republic of Armenia in May and November 2021, as well as in September 2022, as a result of which Azerbaijan occupied sovereign territories of Armenia.

It should be stated that the use of force and the threat of use of force are an integral part of Azerbaijan's policy and aim to significantly destabilize the situation in the region and undermine the efforts of mediating partners to continue peace negotiations.

We call on the international community, including all partners interested in stability and peace in the region, to condemn Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions through targeted statements and clear steps and prevent further escalation of the situation by Azerbaijan,”- the statement read.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry has confirmed that four Armenian soldiers were killed and six others wounded because of the Azerbaijani provocation. The ministry has also published the names of those killed.