As of 10:15 p.m., the situation on the frontline is relatively stable. RA Ministry of Defense

As of 10:15 p.m., the situation on the frontline is relatively stable. Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reported in an update on the situation that escalated because of a provocation by Azerbaijani Armed Forces that left four Armenian soldiers killed and six wounded.

The ministry also said that in case of any changes it would issue a statement.

Earlier the ministry published a video footage that showed how Azerbaijani soldiers approached and then opened fire at the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Armenia who were carrying out engineering works in the vicinities of Tegh village in Syunik province.

According to Armenia’s Ministry of Defense, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces also used mortars.

The Azerbaijani side in turn has many casualties and wounded.