Security Council head on CSTO: Not possible that Armenia be offered arms, ammunition help and it refuses
Security Council head on CSTO: Not possible that Armenia be offered arms, ammunition help and it refuses
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The CSTO assistance package implies the sending of an official from the defense ministry of a member country to Armenia. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, stated this in an interview to Civilnet, disagreeing that this package implies military assistance, too.

"The package is mainly about the appointment of a colonel from the ministry of defense, for example, in that monitoring mission, who shall be sent to Armenia by conventionally one member country; it is mainly about this," said the head of the Security Council of Armenia.

And asked whether this package includes the supply of weapons, Grigoryan responded: "At the moment, Armenia seeks weapons and ammunition in all places. And it can’t be that Armenia is offered help—in the form of weapons and ammunition—in any place, and Armenia refuses [it]."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
