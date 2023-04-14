The newly appointed Human Rights Defender conducted fact-finding activities in Tegh village

Today, on April 14, the Human Rights Defender, Ms. Anahit Manasyan, made her first working visit to the Tegh community of Syunik province.

The defender's office informs NEWS.am that the purpose of the visit was to carry out fact-finding activities on human rights violations after the incident of Azerbaijani armed forces servicemen approaching, provoking, and using firearms and other weapons of different calibers at the RA armed forces servicemen under the pretext of adjusting the border deployment points, as well as to collect facts and evidence confirming the violations, acknowledge the concerns of civilians population.

The Human Rights Defender discussed the situation on the spot with Mr. Robert Ghukasyan, Governor of Syunik, Mr. Davit Ghulunts, Head of the Tegh community, as well as with residents. The residents have expressed concerns related to ensuring their rights to life and safety, physical and mental integrity, property, education, and other fundamental rights. They highlighted the importance of ensuring living conditions for their families through pastures and animal husbandry.

The Human Rights Defender especially emphasizes that the use of force by the Azerbaijani servicemen and the threat of use of force also have the purpose of terrorizing the people of the border settlements.

Thus, the registered facts on the situation created as a result of the actions carried out by the Azerbaijani side in April evidence that the residents' right to property is being violated, rights to life, physical and mental integrity, children's education are threatened, residents are deprived of the opportunity to engage in agriculture and animal husbandry.

The above-mentioned facts and other collected data are being summarized by the Office of the Human Rights Defender. They will be presented to competent international organizations and other actors, as well as to competent state bodies.