President Khachaturyan meets with representatives of Armenian community in Lithuania

Within the framework of an official visit to Lithuania, President Vahagn Khachaturyan of Armenia on Tuesday had a meeting with the representatives of the Armenian community in Lithuania, the President’s office informed.
The President provided the representatives of the community with details regarding the South Caucasian regional realities, the activities and the role of the EU civilian monitoring mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and the course of the domestic life in Armenia.
Khachaturyan touched upon the principles and approaches of the Armenian leadership regarding the resolution of the Karabakh conflict, the reforms carried out by the Armenian government in the internal life of the country, and the prospects for economic development.
Also, the President talked to the representatives of the Armenian community in Lithuania in a friendly atmosphere and answered their questions.