News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 19
USD
387.66
EUR
423.75
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.66
EUR
423.75
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
President Khachaturyan meets with representatives of Armenian community in Lithuania
President Khachaturyan meets with representatives of Armenian community in Lithuania
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Within the framework of an official visit to Lithuania, President Vahagn Khachaturyan of Armenia on Tuesday had a meeting with the representatives of the Armenian community in Lithuania, the President’s office informed.

The President provided the representatives of the community with details regarding the South Caucasian regional realities, the activities and the role of the EU civilian monitoring mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and the course of the domestic life in Armenia.

Khachaturyan touched upon the principles and approaches of the Armenian leadership regarding the resolution of the Karabakh conflict, the reforms carried out by the Armenian government in the internal life of the country, and the prospects for economic development.

Also, the President talked to the representatives of the Armenian community in Lithuania in a friendly atmosphere and answered their questions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MFA: Aliyev openly admits fact of preplanned Azerbaijani aggression, occupation of Armenia sovereign territories
The ministry issued a statement on the efforts of the President of Azerbaijan to disrupt the ongoing normalization processes in the South Caucasus…
 Peskov: Russia believes there is no alternative to agreements with Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding Karabakh
"The Kremlin is ready to welcome any step aimed at easing the tension between Baku and Yerevan," the Russian presidential spokesperson noted…
 Olson: US ready to help Armenia, Azerbaijan find long-term, comprehensive peace (PHOTOS)
The US deputy assistant secretary of state noted this in her meetings in Armenia…
 Red Cross visits 2 Azerbaijani soldiers detained in Armenia
Also, they sent messages to their families through ICRC mediation…
 Sotk gold mine of Armenia not operating for 5th day due to periodic Azerbaijan shootings
The GeoProMining Gold company informed…
 Report: Azerbaijan continues to keep 33 Armenia citizens in captivity
As per the report on the 2022 results and performance of the 2021-2026 program of the Armenian government…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos