Armenia FM: Border delimitation with Azerbaijan should be done only on basis of documents with unshakable legal basis

The process of delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be carried out only on the basis of those documents that have an unshakable legal basis. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during the debates on the performance report of the 2023 state budget of Armenia at the joint meeting of the Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly Tuesday.
According to him, this has happened in Armenia’s Tavush Province, in the already delimited area.
"Our unequivocal decision is that the process of delimitation of the state border should be carried out only on the basis of documents with an unshakable legal basis," said Mirzoyan.