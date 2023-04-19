News
Peskov: Russia believes there is no alternative to agreements with Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Russia believes that there is no alternative to the agreements with Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding Nagorno-Karabakh, and they must be implemented, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President, stated, RIA Novosti reported.

"The Kremlin is ready to welcome any step aimed at easing the tension between Baku and Yerevan," Peskov noted.

"We are ready to welcome any step by the parties that can lead to easing of tensions and that will contribute to further progress in the implementation of the Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani tripartite agreements," Peskov said, answering the question whether Moscow will participate in any way in the settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Those tripartite agreements are now the only real, realistic basis for the settlement. So, we consider moving forward on the path of fulfilling all the agreements as without alternative and necessary for everyone," Peskov added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
