Wednesday
June 05
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
Some EU countries have sent signals to increase investments in Armenia, economy minister says
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

There have been signals from some European Union (EU) countries to increase investments in Armenia. Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan stated this during the debates on the performance report of the 2023 state budget of Armenia at the joint meeting of the Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly Tuesday.

In particular, according to Papoyan, French companies are already in Armenia and are looking for possible domains for investment.

"Moreover, the domains are diverse, from global clothing brands to infrastructure companies; this is the result of a political signal," said Papoyan.

The economy minister added that based on the political statements of the leaders of Armenia and France, he recently met with a group of French businessmen.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
