Bruno Retailleau: Azerbaijani checkpoint installation on Hakari bridge could be beginning of new large-scale operation

From April 22 to 25, a French delegation led by Bruno Retailleau—the chairman of the "Republicans" Faction which is the majority in the French Senate, the founder and chairman of the Senate group on Nagorno-Karabakh, and the Chairman of the Liaison Group for Reflection and Solidarity with Christians and Minorities in the Middle East—is in Armenia to participate in events dedicated to the Armenian Genocide anniversary. The members of the delegation went to Tegh village where a skirmish took place with the Azerbaijanis on April 11, First Channel News of Armenia reports.
"We have arrived to demand that Azerbaijan immediately lift the blockade of the Lachin corridor, to free 120,000 Armenians who have found themselves in terrible conditions in Nagorno-Karabakh, and we are also here to demand the restoration of Nagorno-Karabakh’s connection with Armenia. What is the meaning of the commemoration of the victims of [the Armenian Genocide in] 1915 if we are going to turn a blind eye to the [Armenian] ethnic and [Christian] religious cleansing taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh," said Retailleau during a press conference in Tegh.
He noted that there is a risk that the installation of a new checkpoint by the Azerbaijani troops at the entrance of the new road leading to Nagorno-Karabakh, on the Hakari bridge in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers, could be the beginning of a new large-scale military operation by Azerbaijan that will lead to the permanent closure of the Lachin corridor.