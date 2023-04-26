News
Armenia appeals to UN International Court of Justice on installing of Azerbaijani checkpoint on Hakari bridge
Armenia appeals to UN International Court of Justice on installing of Azerbaijani checkpoint on Hakari bridge
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia has appealed to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of the United Nations on the matter of the setting up of an Azerbaijani checkpoint on the Hakari bridge at the entrance to the Lachin corridor. Hasmik Samvelyan, the spokesperson of the office of Armenia's representative for international legal matters, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The aforesaid action of Azerbaijan is a violation of the ICJ decision of February 22, as stated in the letter sent to the ICJ from Armenia.

The Azerbaijani side, once again grossly violating the provisions of the 2020 trilateral statement and continuously disseminating disinformation regarding the “transfer of weapons from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh,” has closed the Hakari bridge on the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)-Armenia border.
