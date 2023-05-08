One of 2 Azerbaijanis who crossed into Armenia is sentenced to 11 years, 6 months, 15 days in prison

Agshin Babirov, one of the two Azerbaijanis who crossed the border of Armenia, has been sentenced to 11 years, 6 months and 15 days in prison, the Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

This Azerbaijani soldier was found guilty of illegally crossing the Armenian state border, as well as illegally transporting firearms and ammunition across the border.

Babirov has accepted the charges against him.

The criminal investigation in the case of Huseyin Akhundov, the other Azerbaijani who had crossed into the Armenian border with Babirov, continues. In addition to the aforesaid charges, Akhundov is accused also of killing the security guard of Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine.

On April 10, it became known that two Azerbaijanis were seen in Bnunis village of Sisian city of Armenia’s Syunik Province the day before. On April 17, the prosecutor's office reported that two Azerbaijani servicemen who had ended up in the territory of Armenia were charged and both were arrested. Moreover, one of them is accused of killing a man guarding the guard post of the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine.