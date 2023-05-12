Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army used UAVs in direction of Sotk

At around 10am Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Sotk, using drones, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Two servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces were wounded. One of them is in satisfactory condition, whereas the other—in severe condition.

As of 10:30am, the situation on Armenia’s frontline with Azerbaijan is relatively stable.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. The Armenian side has four wounded.