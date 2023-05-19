News
The illegal presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen has made normal life of people impossible. Arman Tatoyan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Arman Tatoyan, Director of the Center for Law and Justice "Tatoyan" Foundation and Former HRD of the RA presented the results of the group's latest fact-finding work in Tegh, Aravus, and Kornidzor villages of Tegh community of Syunik region: Azerbaijani criminal invasions on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

"The results of our latest fact-finding work in Tegh, Aravus, Kornidzor villages of Tegh community of Syunik marz: Azerbaijani criminal incursions into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

The community and the roads of Armenia are under the Azerbaijani army targets, the M12 interstate highway (Goris-Artsakh) is blocked.

During the visit, we recorded the evidence on the ground, specifically, that of the illegal presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen which has made the normal and safe life of people impossible. People are not able to use their pastures and arable land on their own legally owned grounds. Even houses of peaceful residents, plots of land, school or kindergarten are under Azerbaijani targets.

The anti-Armenian hostility policy of the Azerbaijani government, the sponsorship and impunity of the crimes of their armed servants against our people, were confirmed by the evidence, and are continuing to take place.

The Officers of the Republic of Armenia’s Armed Forces and the Border Guard troops are engaged in direct protection of the civilian population from Azerbaijani criminal acts. Therefore, the life and health of our armed services are also subject to protection under relevant international mandates.

We express our gratitude to international lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian for their irreplaceable support in the matters of evidence recording, analysis and report preparation," the statement says. 
This text available in   Հայերեն
