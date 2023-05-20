News
Saturday
May 20
News
RA Deputy Economy Minister discusses possibility of creating joint enterprises with Iran
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Society

Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, Narek Teryan, received representatives of the Iranian "Talashgarane Eghtesade Paydar" holding. Robert Beglaryan, an ethnic-Armenian member of the Iranian Parliament, was also present at the meeting. RA Ministry of Economy informs.

During the meeting, Narek Teryan briefly presented the mechanisms of state support implemented in the field of economy, the legislation, tax, and customs regulations.

Issues related to bilateral cooperation in mining, industry, agriculture (fish farming, greenhouse construction and horticulture) and other fields were discussed.

The discussion also involved the possibility of creating joint ventures with the prospect of exporting finished products to other EEU countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
