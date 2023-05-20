Lawyer: Gayane Hakobyan is transferred to place of confinement

Gayane Hakobyan, the mother of Zhora Martirosyan, the soldier fallen in the Artsakh war, has already been transferred from the Court of First Instance of Shengavit Community to the place of detention, lawyer and human rights activist Ruben Melikyan told reporters on May 20.
“We were not given even a minute of opportunity to explain to the client what happened, and this is to put it mildly. We offered all options for guarantees, including bail in the amount of 10 million AMD or more and house arrest - all possible options were on the court table. The mother of the young man who gave his life for all of us has been arrested, and it doesn’t matter for a month or two,” Melikyan said.
Gayane Hakobyan is suspected of attempting to kidnap the son of the Prime Minister of Armenia and was arrested for one month.