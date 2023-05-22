News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 22
USD
386.91
EUR
418.64
RUB
4.84
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.91
EUR
418.64
RUB
4.84
Show news feed
Armenia's Pashinyan: It’s not that everyone is enthusiastic, wants to assume international guarantor’s role
Armenia's Pashinyan: It’s not that everyone is enthusiastic, wants to assume international guarantor’s role
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Regarding the international guarantor, I am happy to emphasize that there seems to be a certain change of understanding on that topic. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this during his press conference Monday.

"Let's say ‘guarantor’ conditional because during the negotiation process [with Azerbaijan], other terms describing that function were also proposed. Being a guarantor in such a complex region is a very big responsibility, which can create chain and opportunities and risks for countries, and can raise the reputation and seriously damage the reputation," Pashinyan said.

"In this regard, it is not the case that everyone is enthusiastic and wants to assume that role without giving each other a turn. But at the same time, if the international community records that there is a genuine desire between the parties to establish a lasting peace, I believe there will be countries and organizations, starting with individual countries and ending with the UN Security Council, that will not want, but will agree to take on this function. I am just sharing an impression based on the discussions I have at this moment," the Armenian PM added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM: In Washington it was managed to reach agreement on 2 more articles in draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan
Armenia is ready to open regional communications based on the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality, and reciprocity…
 Armenia PM on Azerbaijanis’ extradition: We are ready to discuss it after going through legal procedures
Pashinyan noted, however, that there were no such Azerbaijanis in Armenia at the moment…
 Aliyev considers signing of peace agreement with Armenia ‘inevitable’
The Azerbaijani president noted about this after the meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart on Monday in Vilnius…
 Armenia premier: Azerbaijan's 86,600 square kilometers include enclaves
And Artsvashen [village] is part of Armenia's territorial integrity of 29,800 square kilometers….
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's 86,600 square km includes Karabakh
But issue of the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians should be discussed in the Baku-Stepanakert format, the PM added…
 Pashinyan: CSTO membership may prevent Armenia from discussing security issues with other countries
If Armenia makes a de jure decision to withdraw from the CSTO, it will happen when Yerevan records that the organization has left Armenia, the PM stated…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos