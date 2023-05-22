Armenia's Pashinyan: It’s not that everyone is enthusiastic, wants to assume international guarantor’s role

Regarding the international guarantor, I am happy to emphasize that there seems to be a certain change of understanding on that topic. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this during his press conference Monday.

"Let's say ‘guarantor’ conditional because during the negotiation process [with Azerbaijan], other terms describing that function were also proposed. Being a guarantor in such a complex region is a very big responsibility, which can create chain and opportunities and risks for countries, and can raise the reputation and seriously damage the reputation," Pashinyan said.

"In this regard, it is not the case that everyone is enthusiastic and wants to assume that role without giving each other a turn. But at the same time, if the international community records that there is a genuine desire between the parties to establish a lasting peace, I believe there will be countries and organizations, starting with individual countries and ending with the UN Security Council, that will not want, but will agree to take on this function. I am just sharing an impression based on the discussions I have at this moment," the Armenian PM added.