News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Turkey FM: We will take some steps against Armenia if it doesn’t correct its mistake
Turkey FM: We will take some steps against Armenia if it doesn’t correct its mistake
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The minister of foreign affairs of Turkey has once again threatened Armenia in connection with the installation of the Operation Nemesis monument in Yerevan.

"The installation of that monument is unacceptable [to Turkey]. If Armenia does not correct its mistake, we will take some steps against Armenia", said Mevlut Cavusoglu, Star daily of Turkey reported.

Ever since the unveiling of the Operation Nemesis monument in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, Turkey has closed its airspace to Armenian aircraft flying to and from third countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Istanbul Armenians sue Turkish Muslim cleric who said ‘Armenian progenies’ in derogatory way
Simon Cekem, a lawyer from the Istanbul Armenian community, submitted a respective petition to the Istanbul prosecutor general’s office…
 Turkey Muslim cleric uses hate speech against Armenians
During a prayer service in a mosque in Istanbul…
 Alen Simonyan: No tangible results yet in Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization process
Establishing peace in the region is the goal pursued by Armenia, the parliament speaker said at the meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly…
 Armenia not received complaint about Operation Nemesis monument from Turkey via diplomatic channels
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia stated…
 Armenia now has almost no relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, which should not remain like that: Pashinyan
I replied, it would be good if we study the history of Scandinavia and Europe...
 Lavrov, Cavusoglu discuss Armenia-Turkey, Armenia-Azerbaijan latest developments
The Russian and Turkish FMs met in Moscow…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos