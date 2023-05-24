Turkey FM: We will take some steps against Armenia if it doesn’t correct its mistake

The minister of foreign affairs of Turkey has once again threatened Armenia in connection with the installation of the Operation Nemesis monument in Yerevan.
"The installation of that monument is unacceptable [to Turkey]. If Armenia does not correct its mistake, we will take some steps against Armenia", said Mevlut Cavusoglu, Star daily of Turkey reported.
Ever since the unveiling of the Operation Nemesis monument in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, Turkey has closed its airspace to Armenian aircraft flying to and from third countries.