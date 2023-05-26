Armen Grigoryan, Louis Bono discuss Armenia-US relations’ agenda

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Friday received Louis Bono, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US and Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State, the Office of the Security Council of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The interlocutors discussed matters related to the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, border delimitation and security, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.
Grigoryan presented to Bono the positions of the Armenian side regarding the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan.
Also, the parties discussed several matters on the agenda of Armenia-US bilateral relations.