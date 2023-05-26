News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Armen Grigoryan, Louis Bono discuss Armenia-US relations’ agenda
Armen Grigoryan, Louis Bono discuss Armenia-US relations’ agenda
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Friday received Louis Bono, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US and Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State, the Office of the Security Council of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors discussed matters related to the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, border delimitation and security, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

Grigoryan presented to Bono the positions of the Armenian side regarding the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan.

Also, the parties discussed several matters on the agenda of Armenia-US bilateral relations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan received American Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group
The interlocutors discussed issues related to the process of normalization of relations between...
 Ararat Mirzoyan, Louis Bono confer about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process (PHOTOS)
The Armenian FM met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US and the latter’s Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations…
 OSCE: Forced deportation of Ukrainian children is a war crime by Russia
The exact figures remain unclear...
 The Nagorno-Karabakh issue is not an internal affair of Azerbaijan. Marukyan
The international community must continue its efforts for a peaceful resolution...
 Armenia Security Council chief briefs OSCE Minsk Group US co-chair on Azerbaijan provocation near Tegh village
Armen Grigoryan received Luis Bono…
 Artsakh's Ombudsman expresses dissatisfaction to OSCE chairman for attitude of international community
I have touched upon the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan after the establishment of the ceasefire on November 9...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos