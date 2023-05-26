Ararat Mirzoyan, Louis Bono confer about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process (PHOTOS)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday met with Louis Bono, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US and Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
The interlocutors discussed the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and reflected on the matters discussed in the recent respective talks and still subject to mutual agreement.
Mirzoyan reaffirmed the Armenian side's commitment to establishing a comprehensive and lasting peace in the region. The Armenian FM emphasized that to this end, among other matters, the refusal to use force or the threat of force, clearly determining borders and ensuring border security, and addressing the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh under the internationally guaranteed dialogue mechanism were key.