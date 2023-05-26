News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
415.24
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Ararat Mirzoyan, Louis Bono confer about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process (PHOTOS)
Ararat Mirzoyan, Louis Bono confer about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday met with Louis Bono, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US and Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and reflected on the matters discussed in the recent respective talks and still subject to mutual agreement.

Mirzoyan reaffirmed the Armenian side's commitment to establishing a comprehensive and lasting peace in the region. The Armenian FM emphasized that to this end, among other matters, the refusal to use force or the threat of force, clearly determining borders and ensuring border security, and addressing the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh under the internationally guaranteed dialogue mechanism were key.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan received American Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group
The interlocutors discussed issues related to the process of normalization of relations between...
 Armen Grigoryan, Louis Bono discuss Armenia-US relations’ agenda
The secretary of the Security Council of Armenia received the US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations…
 OSCE: Forced deportation of Ukrainian children is a war crime by Russia
The exact figures remain unclear...
 The Nagorno-Karabakh issue is not an internal affair of Azerbaijan. Marukyan
The international community must continue its efforts for a peaceful resolution...
 Armenia Security Council chief briefs OSCE Minsk Group US co-chair on Azerbaijan provocation near Tegh village
Armen Grigoryan received Luis Bono…
 Artsakh's Ombudsman expresses dissatisfaction to OSCE chairman for attitude of international community
I have touched upon the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan after the establishment of the ceasefire on November 9...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos