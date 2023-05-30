New bridge to be built near Armenia village leading to Turkey border (VIDEO)

A new one will be built instead of the old bridge near Lusagyugh village of Armenia’s Armavir province.
The old bridge has completely fallen to pieces and has become dangerous, Road Department Fund informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The bridge is located on the Turkish border-Margara-Vanadzor-Tashir-Georgian border motorway.
It has been decided to install the foundations of the new bridge, and then its reinforced concrete slabs.
Several other works planned by this project will also be carried out.
The new bridge is being built with the funds of the state budget of Armenia.
The parallel bridge, which bypasses the damaged and the newly constructed bridge and currently serves the traffic, will also be repaired.
The maximum permissible weight of vehicles traveling on the bypass bridge is 7 tons.