Liberalization of the visa regime is one of the matters on the agenda of Armenia and the European Union (EU) member countries. Foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during Monday’s debates, at the joint session of the National Assembly committees, on the performance of the 2022 state budget of Armenia.

Mirzoyan noted that this matter was being discussed and supported in virtually all cases.

"However, the position of the EU is necessary based on accepted consensus," the Armenian FM added.