Mher Grigoryan, Toivo Klaar discuss prospects for restoring Yeraskh-Julfa-Meghri-Horadiz railway link

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia. Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, was also present at the meeting, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned the press service of the Armenian government.
The interlocutors discussed regional developments, including the prospects for the restoration and organizing of the Yeraskh-Julfa-Meghri-Horadiz railway link, and matters related to future activities of the commission on Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation and security issues.