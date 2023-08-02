Armenian lobby wins: Disney Plus won’t show Atatürk series

The Turkish platform Kürsü, which is active on Twitter, along with some unions, has published a joint statement regarding the cancellation of Atatürk series, which was supposed to be aired on Disney Plus.

According to Ermenihaber, the leader of the Homeland Party, Muharrem Ince, also touched on this topic on Twitter, saying, “It is absolutely unacceptable that the activities of the diaspora and the lobby interfere with the broadcast of the series associated with the founder of our republic, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.”

The head of the parliamentary faction of the Republican People's Party Özgür Özel, the press secretary of the Good Party Kürşad Zorlu also harshly reacted to this decision.

In turn, journalist Candaş Tolga Işık wrote on Twitter yesterday that Hakan Fidan and İbrahim Kalın were personally intervening in the matter, and Disney would make a statement tomorrow.

Earlier, the pro-government Turkish newspaper Yeni Şafak wrote that the Atatürk series would not be shown on the Disney Plus platforms, as it was opposed by the Armenian lobby.

The series, which cost $8 million, will only be screened as a movie in Turkish cinemas in October.